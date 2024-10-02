Bridgeport

6-year-old child dies days after brutal baseball bat beating in Bridgeport

NBC Connecticut

A 6-year-old child who was brutally beaten with a baseball bat in an attack on his family in Bridgeport last week has died, according to police.

The boy was attacked along with his mother and his 4-year-old brother in a home on Main Street in Bridgeport on Sept. 25.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The 33-year-old mother and 4-year-old have since been released from the hospital.

Abdulrahim Sulaiman, 38, of Bridgeport was arrested shortly after the attack. He was originally charged with criminal attempted murder, first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said charges against Sulaiman will now be upgraded to include murder with special circumstances.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us