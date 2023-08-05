600 kids compete in triathlon in memory of Sandy Hook child

More than 600 kids competed in the Race4Chase Triathlon in Southington on Saturday. It is in memory of Chase Michael-Anthony Kowalski, one of the 7-year-olds who was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary.

His parents, Rebecca and Stephen, created the CMAK Foundation, which gives grants to 19 regional YMCAs and community centers in Connecticut to hold camps. The children, ages 5-13, train at the camps for six weeks and then compete in the triathlon.

Rebecca Kowalski said she wanted to stay on the positive side of tragedy and give these children the same opportunity to compete in a triathlon like Chase did at age six.

“I wanted things that were impactful, that children would know that they’re valued and how important they really are to us,” said Kowalski.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The race is in now it’s tenth year and has made an impact on thousands of children.

“We’ve had some kids go through the program every year since they were little and now they’ve come back and are counselors and they’re coaches. The program itself changes them and really makes them grow and become really great people. It’s been amazing to watch that aspect of it,” said Kowalski.

Race4Chase has expanded now to four states and nearly 5,400 kids in the U.S. have participated.