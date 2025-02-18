Two arrested after receiving shipments with $600,000 worth of cocaine in Hartford: police

State police have arrested two Hartford residents who are accused of receiving bins filled with $600,000 worth of cocaine that were shipped to them, according to state police.

The arrests come amid a long-term investigation into cocaine being shipped through commercial parcel carriers from Puerto Rico to several Connecticut cities, according to state police.

They said the group of agencies involved in the investigation were notified that two suspicious packages shipped from separate addresses in Puerto Rico were at a commercial parcel shipping facility in Hartford and addressed to be delivered to the same address in Hartford.

On Friday morning, members of several law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on Harvard Street in Hartford.

Police said both packages contained 10 plastic wrapped brick shaped objects with a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, based on field tests.

The estimated street value was $600,000 and the contents were seized as evidence.

Police said they determined that the recipient listed on the packages did live in Hartford and obtained a search warrant.

Before making the delivery, detectives repackaged the parcels to contain “a sham substance” of the same weight and delivered them around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

A woman accepted the delivery and a man who was nearby backed a vehicle into the driveway right after the delivery, according to state police.

When detectives converged on the residence to execute the search warrant, the man ran from the residence back to his vehicle and was detained, according to state police.

Inside the home, authorities found the woman and a 2-year-old child who was in her care.

They also found a weight like the kind that is commonly used to calibrate scales for measuring drugs and a small bag of what police believe is fentanyl, based on field tests, state police said.

The man and woman were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit sale of a controlled substance and risk of injury to a minor.

Both were held on $1 million bond and are scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday.