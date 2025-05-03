65 veterans fly to Washington, DC for Honor Flight Connecticut trip

More than 60 veterans flew to Washington, DC for a trip with Honor Flight Connecticut on Saturday.

Connecticut Airport Authority Connecticut Airport Authority

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 65 veterans who participated in the trip include a 102-year-old who served in World War II and veterans from the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War. The veterans were members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

Connecticut Airport Authority Connecticut Airport Authority

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During the trip, the veterans and their guardians visited the nation's capital to see the memorials that commemorate their service. They also visited Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The group left Bradley International Airport on Saturday morning and are expected to return later in the evening.