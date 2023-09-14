65-year-old Niantic man has died after crash in East Lyme

A 65-year-old Niantic man has died after a crash in East Lyme Thursday morning.

Police said two vehicles collided on Main Street, near Cini Park, around 11:04 a.m. and officers found 65-year-old Brian Brousseau, of Niantic, unresponsive. Brousseau was brought to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said, based on the preliminary investigation, Brousseau was going west on Main Street when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle. The other driver was not hurt.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be working to determine if his death was the result of a medical event before the collision or injuries he sustained.