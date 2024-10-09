66 Church in Naugatuck set to close after nearly a decade

Nearly a decade after opening in downtown Naugatuck, 66 Church has announced it will be closing its doors in the coming weeks.

In a video posted to their Instagram on Tuesday, the restaurant said the decision comes with a heavy heart as "we reflect on the countless moments that turned our bar into a home away from home for so many. From the friendships formed to the unforgettable nights spent together, 66 Church has truly been a local landmark."

The restaurant said since opening in 2015, its mission was to inject lively energy into downtown Naugatuck with a one-of-a-kind experience that brought people together.

Some of those experiences included having DJs every weekend, weekend brunches and trivia nights.

"We’re endlessly grateful for the support you’ve shown us, especially during the pandemic. You kept us going when times were tough, and for that, we’ll be forever thankful," the post said.

The post did not give any details about why the restaurant is closing.

Everyone is invited to come to some final events at the restaurant in the coming weeks to say goodbye to 66 Church. A specific closing date has not been announced.

While 66 Church is closing its doors, the restaurant says something new is coming in 2025 - a new spot with new owners.