68-Year -Old Man Dead After Being Struck by Box Truck in Waterbury

A man has died after being struck by a box truck in Waterbury Wednesday morning.

According to Waterbury police, a 68-year-old man was struck by a 2019 Freightliner box truck at the intersection of East Main Street at North Elm Street.

Officials said the male was transported to St. Mary's Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of box truck involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigating officers.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction unit (CRU) is investigating and no further information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call the CRU unit at 203-346-3975.