68-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Middletown: Police

Middletown police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Newfield Street shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said an unidentified 68-year-old man was crossing the street heading west when he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene by firefighters and ambulance personnel and was transported to Middlesex Hospital. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the collision was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Middletown. He was not injured in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Passacantando at 860-638-4063.