7 Arrested After Fights At Westfield Trumbull Mall

Seven people were arrested after fights broke out at the Westfield-Trumbull mall Thursday, according to police.

Police said officers who were patrolling the mall responded to a fight between several teenagers on the upper level of the mall near Target around 7 p.m. Officers broke up the brawl, but others broke out at different spots in the mall.

Trumbull police called for mutual aid from Bridgeport, Fairfield and Monroe and K9 officers responded to help break up the crowd.

Three people reported injuries and two of them, both juveniles, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said the mall remained open while officers cleared a large number of teens out of the building, and things calmed down by 8 p.m.

Six juveniles were arrested and charged with breach of peace and interfering with police. A 19-year-old, Daniel Vasquez from Bridgeport, was also arrested and charged with breach of peace. He is expected to appear in court on January 2.

Fights also broke out at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford and the Westfarms shopping center in West Hartford Thursday.