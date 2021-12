Seven people are displaced after a fire in Hamden Thursday morning.

The fire was at a multi-family home on Helen Street and no injuries are reported.

Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede said firefighters were dispatched at 5:36 a.m. and crews found fire on the second and third floors.

He said they had to rip out a lot of walls to get the fire under control.

Fire officials have notified the Red Cross and Hamden Community Services.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.