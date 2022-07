Seven people are displaced after a fire on Claremont Street in Hartford.

Firefighters responded to the home at 6:18 a.m. Thursday and found fire on the first floor that spread to the attic.

Officials said one person was being evaluated for smoke inhalation and no serious injuries are reported.

The fire has been extinguished. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.