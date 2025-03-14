7 more former cadets file complaints against Coast Guard

More former Coast Guard Academy cadets are taking legal action against the federal government. They claim it was allowed to go unchecked.

In each of seven new complaints is a story of someone who says they were either raped, touched or grabbed against their will.

One former cadet alleges they were drugged and multiple others say a Coast Guard policy that didn't allow them to lock their doors made them easier targets.

The complaints were filed on behalf of seven former cadets, who are represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight attorneys.

A report in 2023 looked into more than 100 complaints from the 1990s to 2006.

In September and October of last year, 22 similar complaints were filed by former cadets. The law firm is now representing a total of 29 cadets.

“Additional Coast Guard Academy sexual assault survivors continue to reach out to me. I’ve heard story after story of the sexual violence they endured at the Academy and how the Academy turned a blind eye,” attorney Christine Dunn said.

“The Coast Guard can no longer be allowed to sweep sexual assault under the rug. My clients are standing together and demanding that the Coast Guard be held accountable for allowing a culture to flourish at the Academy where sexual assault was condoned,” she continued.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the Coast Guard for comment on these new allegations but has not yet heard back.

Previously, the Coast Guard apologized for how it handled sexual misconduct complaints and said it has made many improvements.