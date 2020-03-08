7 Trinity College Students in Self-Quarantine After Possible Exposure to Coronavirus

Seven Trinity College students are now in self-quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus, according to a school spokesperson.

The possible exposure did not occur on or near campus and all students have been examined at the Health Center and are not displaying symptoms consistent with the virus.

The students left campus and are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"We know that this news may bring anxiety or concern. We are following medical and public health best practices, and our COVID-19 response team is working at all levels to safeguard the health of our community," a school spokesperson said in a statement.

The college said they can't release the names of the students per privacy requirements.