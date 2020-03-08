coronavirus

7 Trinity College Students in Self-Quarantine After Possible Exposure to Coronavirus

By Angela Fortuna

trinity college generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Seven Trinity College students are now in self-quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus, according to a school spokesperson.

The possible exposure did not occur on or near campus and all students have been examined at the Health Center and are not displaying symptoms consistent with the virus.

The students left campus and are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Local

Wallingford 34 mins ago

Wallingford Employee’s Family Member Seen by Bridgeport Hospital Employee With COVID-19, School Taking Precautions

Voluntown 2 hours ago

2 Arrested in Voluntown After Police Seize Over 24,000 Grams of Marijuana

"We know that this news may bring anxiety or concern. We are following medical and public health best practices, and our COVID-19 response team is working at all levels to safeguard the health of our community," a school spokesperson said in a statement.

The college said they can't release the names of the students per privacy requirements.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Trinity Collegeexposureself-quarantine
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us