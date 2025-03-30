70 cats rescued from hoarding situation in New Fairfield

Seventy cats were rescued from a hoarding situation in New Fairfield over the weekend and a non-profit is working to help the cats heal.

The New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society said the situation started as a call for help with a few cats and turned into a rescue mission for over 70 cats in desperate need.

According to the organization, the cats were originally strays that were taken in by a family who fell on hard times and have been living in a trailer with as much care as possible.

Due to the number of cats, it is believed it became impossible to keep up with cleaning and medical needs.

Many of the cats reportedly have upper respiratory infections, eye infections, FeLV and FIV.

A few cats have been put into foster care and the organization is working to help the rest.

You can get more details on how to help here.