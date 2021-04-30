70-Year-Old Man Hit By Car, Killed in New Haven

A 70-year-old man was hit and killed by a car on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday morning, according to police.

The accident happened around 5:40 a.m. as the man was crossing Whalley Avenue at Ramsdell Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died, according to police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Whalley Avenue was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6316.