70-Year-Old Woman Struck by Truck in Bridgeport

A 70-year-old woman is in serious, but stable condition after she was hit by a pickup Wednesday night in Bridgeport, according to police.

Police received a call about a serious crash at the intersection of Granfield Avenue and Success Avenue at approximately 6:59 p.m.

According to officers at the scene, a green 2001 Ford F350 pickup heading east on Granfield Avenue and approaching the intersection of Success Avenue did not stop for the stop sign and struck a 70-year-old Bridgeport woman as she crossed Granfield Avenue.

Police said the woman was lying unresponsive in the road at the intersection and she was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where she is listed in serious but stable condition."

The driver of the Ford pickup has been identified as a 25-year-old Stratford man. He remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone with further information may contact Officer Dolyak at the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division (203-576-7640).