71-Year-Old Man Assaulted in Stamford Has Died: Police

A 71-year-old Stamford man who was assaulted earlier this week has died, according to police.

They identified the victim as Michael Frank Gentile, 71, of Stamford.

Police said he was assaulted on Cold Spring Road, near the intersection of Long Ridge Road, on Wednesday

Officers responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving calls about a fight and they found two vehicles in the road and Gentile on the ground, unconscious, police said.

He was transported to Stamford Hospital, in grave condition and later died, police said.

Police previously charged a 25-year-old Yonkers, New York man with assault in the second degree of an elderly person.

The Stamford Police Department Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this incident in conjunction with the State’s Attorney’s Office.