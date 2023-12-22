Waterbury

71-year-old woman hit and killed by vehicle in Waterbury

A 71-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waterbury Thursday night.

It happened in the area of 1650 Watertown Avenue around 5:25 p.m., according to police.

Officers found the woman, identified by police as Flora Legassy, of Waterbury, with serious injuries. She was taken to Waterbury Hospital where she later died, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

