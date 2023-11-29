72-year-old man hit by a truck at Crystal Mall in Waterford

A 72-year-old man was injured after being hit by a pickup truck at the Crystal Mall in Waterford Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The police department said they were notified about a pickup truck reportedly hitting a pedestrian in the mall parking lot on Hartford Turnpike.

Life-saving measures were administered to the man, and he was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries remains unknown at this moment.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officers.

Police ask anyone who saw the accident to contact Officer Nicholas Genung at 860-442-2264, as they continue to investigate.