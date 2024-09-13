Norwalk

72-year-old man reported missing out of Norwalk

Authorities are looking for a 72-year-old man that has been missing for a couple of days.

State police issued a silver alert for Earl Sebastian, who was last seen on Sept. 10.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants, black shoes and a brown leather bracelet. Police said Sebastian is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 180 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3113.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us