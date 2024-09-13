72-year-old man reported missing out of Norwalk

Authorities are looking for a 72-year-old man that has been missing for a couple of days.

State police issued a silver alert for Earl Sebastian, who was last seen on Sept. 10.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants, black shoes and a brown leather bracelet. Police said Sebastian is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 180 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3113.