73-Year-Old Man Struck By Vehicle in Waterbury Has Died

A 73-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Waterbury early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of 984 Baldwin St. at 6 a.m. after receiving a report that a person was struck and found the 73-year-old Waterbury man, police said.

He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 6:34 a.m., according to police.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating and Baldwin Street is closed between Laval and Glenn streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.