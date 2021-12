Waterbury police have located a 73-year-old man with a medical condition who was reported missing on Christmas Day.

Authorities said Geremias Fantauzzi was reported missing on Christmas Day around 7:30 p.m. He was last seen at his home on Bank Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. that day and he did not return home.

According to police, Fantauzzi suffers from the beginning stages of dementia.

On Sunday morning, police said Fantauzzi was found safe. It's unclear where he was found.