74-Year-Old Grocery Store Worker Carjacked in Hamden

A 74-year-old grocery store worker was carjacked as he arrived for work in Hamden on Tuesday morning.

The victim was sitting in his car in the ShopRite parking lot at 2100 Dixwell Avenue around 6 a.m. just before reporting to work when he was approached by two men, according to police.

One of the men ordered the victim out of his car and the the second man jumped into the vehicle, police said.

The pair took off southbound on Dixwell Avenue.

Shortly after that, New Haven police contacted Hamden police to let them know the stolen car had crashed at Roydon Road and Goffe Terrace.

The two men took off on foot, police said.