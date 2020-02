Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man who is missing from Wallingford.

State police said Richard Getzewich has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, jeans and a baseball cap.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. Getzewich is bald with hazel eyes, state police added.

If you find him, you're encouraged to contact the Wallingford Police Department at (203) 294-2800.