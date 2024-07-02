Southington

75 Center in Southington to shut down

75 Center in Southington is closing down.

The bar and grill made the announcement on social media.

“To our loyal and dear customers. Thank you for the years of memories, friendships, and celebrations along the way. Due to unfortunate circumstances we are going to be locking our doors Wednesday July 3rd for the last time,” the post on Instagram and Facebook says.

“The staff invites all of you to come down, have a drink, share some laughs, and as always have a great time! We will be doing a toast at midnight to send it off right! Thank you again and we cannot wait to see all of you,” the posts go on to say.

The closure comes three months after the bar and grill established new policies and said it was hiring additional security.

In March, the state Department of Consumer Protection ordered the establishment to shut down after a large fight.

At the time, Southington's police chief said the department had been called to the restaurant nine times in the past year for incidents including drug overdoses, physical altercations, intoxicated people, firearm calls and more.

75 Center reopened in April and said it was hiring more security and had established new policies.

“These ‘New and Improved’ means of safety will be implemented to ensure that we all have a fun time and return home to our loved ones,” a social media post about the changes said.    

