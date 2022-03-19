silver alert

75-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Missing Out of Portland

Connecticut State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman with dementia who's been missing since Thursday.

Connecticut State Police said Rosemarie Dean was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a green button-up shirt and camo pajama pants.

Dean is 5-foot-2 and weighs 140 pounds, according to police. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

"The Portland Police are doing everything possible to locate Rosemarie Dean as she has still not been found. Every lead is being followed up on. Please continue to keep a lookout," said Portland First Selectman Ryan Curley.

Curley said she was last seen on Sage Hollow Road near the sand pit.

Anyone who has information as to Dean's whereabouts is asked to call police at 860-347-6941.

This article tagged under:

silver alertPortlandMissing Womandementia
