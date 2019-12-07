76 Guns Collected at Gun Buy Back Event in Hartford

Dozens of people dropped off their unwanted firearms at the Curtis D. Robinson Center for Health Equity in Hartford Saturday.

In return, people got a gift card to Stop and Shop.

"They have these guns in the house... There's no avenue to get rid of them, you can't sell a gun on Craigslist or Facebook, you can't throw them away. There's not a strong avenue to get rid of a gun you don't want so this is a great place where people bring their guns safely and get rid of them anonymously," Sgt. Chris Mastroianni said.

Organizers say they collected 76 firearms as a part of the initiative: 23 revolvers, 30 pistols, two assault rifles, 10 shotguns and 11 rifles.

The event was put together by members of the Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Division and the Hartford Police Range Masters in collaboration with Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford Hospital and the Connecticut Children's Medical Center.