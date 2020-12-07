76-Year-Old Man Has Died After Fire in Windsor Locks

A 76-year-old man has died after a fire in Windsor Locks on Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers and firefighters responded to 94 Woodcock Court at 2:50 p.m. after receiving reports of fire and found 76-year-old David Lingua deceased on the outside porch area. He suffered from burns, police said.

The state fire marshal responded and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy today to determine the cause of his death.

Police said there is nothing to suggest foul play, but they will withhold a conclusion until learning what the medical examiner determines.