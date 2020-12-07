Windsor Locks

76-Year-Old Man Has Died After Fire in Windsor Locks

police lights
FILE-NBC

A 76-year-old man has died after a fire in Windsor Locks on Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers and firefighters responded to 94 Woodcock Court at 2:50 p.m. after receiving reports of fire and found 76-year-old David Lingua deceased on the outside porch area. He suffered from burns, police said.

The state fire marshal responded and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy today to determine the cause of his death.

Local

connecticut schools 8 mins ago

CT is 1st State to Require High School Courses on Black, Latino Studies: Gov

Glastonbury 11 mins ago

Water Main Break Closes Intersection in Glastonbury

Police said there is nothing to suggest foul play, but they will withhold a conclusion until learning what the medical examiner determines. 

This article tagged under:

Windsor Locks
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us