76-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From New Haven

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old man who is reported missing from New Haven on Monday.

Police said Herman Emery was last seen wearing a tan collared shirt with brown stripes, tan pants, a brown and tan camo jacket, a cream-colored winter hat and blue boots.

Emery is 6-foot 1-inch tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

A photo of Emery was not provided by police.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.