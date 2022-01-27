76-Year-Old Robbed, Assaulted Outside His Home in Hamden

A 76-year-old man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being assaulted in front of his home in Hamden.

According to Hamden police, the man had just returned home on Laurel Road from walking his dog when he was struck on the head from behind with an unknown object and suffered a laceration. Officials say the suspects also stole his wallet.

The two suspects appeared to be in their late 20s and they were both wearing masks and one was wearing a yellow hoodie. The suspects were last seen running toward Prospect Street.

Anyone with information or surveillance video related to the investigation is asked to call Detective Scott Levenduski of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4050.