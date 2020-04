A 77-year-old Hartford man has been reported missing and a Silver Alert has been issued for him.

Neftali Rivera was last seen Sunday and was wearing a blue Boston Red Sox hat, a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and gray winter gloves. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Rivera is 5-feet-4 and weighs 145 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to

call the Hartford Police Department at 860 757-4000.