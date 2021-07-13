77-year-old New Canaan Man Charged With Murder in Wife's Shooting Death

A 77-year-old New Canaan man who told police he accidentally shot and killed his wife inside their home in May, has been charged with murder in connection with her death.

Albert Kokoth was taken to Stamford Superior Court Tuesday to be processed on the murder charge.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On May 6, Kokoth called police to report he accidentally shot his wife, Margaret Kokoth, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, Albert Kokoth was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

The medical examiner performed an autopsy on Margaret Kokoth and determined she suffered one gunshot wound to her body and another gunshot wound to her head.

State police investigators also recovered a third bullet from a wall in the home, confirming at least three shots had been fired, according to police.

Kokoth is being held on $2 million bond and was taken to the Bridgeport Correctional Facility.