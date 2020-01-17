Greenwich

77-Year-Old Woman Struck in Greenwich Has Died: Police

A 77-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle in Greenwich last week has died.

Police said 77-year-old Elizabeth Deering, of Greenwich, was crossing the street at Milbank Avenue near Agnes Morley Heights around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 8 when she was hit by a vehicle.

Deering was transported to a hospital and died Thursday from her injuries, according to police.

The driver who struck Deering, a 43-year-old Rye Brook, New York man, stopped and stayed at the scene, police said.

Authorities are investigating and ask anyone with information about the crash to call Officer Roger Drenth, at 203-622-8014.

