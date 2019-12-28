Middletown

7th Annual Nutmeg Holiday Basketball Tournament Kicks Off in Middletown

By Dominique Moody

NBC Connecticut

The 7th Annual Nutmeg Holiday Basketball tournament is underway in Middletown.

At least 85 travel teams across the New England Area are participating with the goal to capture the championship.

One hundred and forty nine games are being played at either the Freeman Athletic Center at Wesleyan University or the Vale Sports Club.

Local

Norwalk 50 mins ago

Convicted Felon Found With Stolen Gun During Traffic Stop in Norwalk

Child and Adult Care Food Program 2 hours ago

Connecticut Shelters, Care Centers Can Apply to Provide Food

The festival consists of girls and boys from the 4th through 8th grades with games being played between December 27-December 30.

The festival has been a go-to tournament for travel teams across the New England area. Each team will play at least 3 games as they look to bring the championship trophy back home.

The teams with the best record in each bracket will then go head to head in the championship game.

Patrick Fisher is the executive director of the CT Sports Management Group.

“It’s a great competitive environment and a lot of the travel team leagues are not playing right now so it provides them with an opportunity to play against unfamiliar teams,” said Fisher. “We try to get teams from all different leagues so that’s the nice part about this tournament.”

For my information about registering, click here.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us