7th Annual Nutmeg Holiday Basketball Tournament Kicks Off in Middletown

The 7th Annual Nutmeg Holiday Basketball tournament is underway in Middletown.

At least 85 travel teams across the New England Area are participating with the goal to capture the championship.

One hundred and forty nine games are being played at either the Freeman Athletic Center at Wesleyan University or the Vale Sports Club.

The festival consists of girls and boys from the 4th through 8th grades with games being played between December 27-December 30.

The festival has been a go-to tournament for travel teams across the New England area. Each team will play at least 3 games as they look to bring the championship trophy back home.

The teams with the best record in each bracket will then go head to head in the championship game.

Patrick Fisher is the executive director of the CT Sports Management Group.

“It’s a great competitive environment and a lot of the travel team leagues are not playing right now so it provides them with an opportunity to play against unfamiliar teams,” said Fisher. “We try to get teams from all different leagues so that’s the nice part about this tournament.”

