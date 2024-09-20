8 animals found dead in freezer of Coventry home; more than 100 live animals seized: police

Coventry police have arrested two people and charged them with animal cruelty after finding eight dead animals in a freezer and more than 100 live animals in varying conditions on the property.

Police said they received information about many animals that were being housed at a property on Dunn Road and investigated for several weeks.

While serving a search and seizure warrant for the property, police seized horses, pigs, dogs, cats, rabbits, goats and various species of birds and fowl.

The animals that were found in the freezer were sent for necropsies at UConn, police said.

Two residents were arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.

Police said one suspect was charged with 119 counts of animal cruelty and the other was charged with 19 counts.

Both suspects were released and are set to appear in court on Oct. 1.