8 Coronavirus Deaths in Connecticut; 327 Cases Statewide

Eight people in Connecticut have now died of coronavirus-related complications, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

New numbers release Sunday evening show that 327 people

have now tested positive in the state. The 104 new cases is the biggest single-day jump in Connecticut.

The largest number of cases continue to be in Fairfield County.

The new reported deaths were in Hartford County, Tolland County and Fairfield County.

Here is how the numbers break out by county:

Fairfield County: 208

Hartford County: 54

Litchfield County: 12

Middlesex County: 6

New Haven County: 29

New London County: 3

Tolland County: 14

Windham County: 1