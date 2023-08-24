8 displaced after fire at 3-family home in Bridgeport

Fire caused heavy damage to a three-family home in Bridgeport Thursday and eight people are displaced.

Firefighters were called to 114 Poplar St. just after 2 p.m. and had the fire under control in half an hour, according to the fire department.

The second- and third-floor apartments sustained major smoke and fire damage, but no one was hurt.

The fire department said the Red Cross was notified that seven adults and one child needed assistance with housing.

