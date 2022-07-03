8 People Displaced After Fire at New London Home

Eight people are displaced after a fire at a home in New London on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to Rosemary Street and arrived to find fire coming out of the windows of the home.

Fire officials said the fire had extended to the second floor and the attic and crews eventually had to pull out.

One New London firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion, firefighters said. No other injuries were reported.

At this time, eight people are displaced from the fire. The Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting those people.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.