8 People Displaced After Residential Fire in Bridgeport

Eight people are displaced after a residential fire in Bridgeport early Monday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from someone stating there was smoke filling up a room on the second floor in the 100th block of West Liberty Street.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found a fire on the second floor that had extended to the third floor of the three-story rooming house.

One occupant of the home evacuated by ladder, emergency officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting eight adults and two dogs that are now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.