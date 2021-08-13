Long Island Sound

8 Rescued After 70-Foot Yacht Catches Fire in Long Island Sound

Yacht on fire in Long Island Sound in Branford
Jeff Larsen

A 70-foot yacht caught fire in Long Island Sound Thursday afternoon and eight people were rescued before the vessel sank, according to the Branford Fire Department.  

Firefighters responded to a call that came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting a yacht was on fire and people were in the water.

Crews from Branford River, Stony Creek, the United States Coast Guard and the Guilford Fire Department responded, but the boat was five to seven miles from either harbor and the fire was pretty well involved.

Eight people on boats described as “civilian boats” rescued the people who were on the engulfed boat and the Coast Guard brought them to shore, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.
Photo by Tim Murray

“Despite our best efforts the fire was too advanced and unsafe for boarding to reach the seat of the fire,” a Facebook post from the Branford Fire Department said, and the boat sunk.

Local

Connecticut beaches 23 mins ago

Several State Swimming Areas Closed Due to Water Quality

Norwich 3 hours ago

I-395 South Closed in Norwich After Serious Motorcycle Crash

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to address environmental issues.

The cause of the fire is not known.

This article tagged under:

Long Island SoundBranford
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us