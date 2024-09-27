8 Tibetan monks in Waterbury this weekend for big cultural celebration

It's a weekend full of celebration and culture in Waterbury.

Friday marks the city's 350th anniversary, and on Saturday, the community will come together for a celebration of diversity.

"We're super excited. It's over 110 countries participating in some way shape or form, whether it's dance, cultural exhibits or music," said Rep. Geraldo Reyes, (D - Waterbury).

For the first time, eight Tibetan monks are part of the celebration.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Publisher and editor of the Waterbury Observer, John Murray, met these monks 20 years ago while doing a story about them, and he says the experience changed his life.

"I ended up going to India to their monastery, and so I remained friendly with them, and I created this festival called The Gathering, and I've been trying for years to get the monks to come to The Gathering."

Saturday marks the city's ninth annual Gathering. It's a parade and cultural fair that brings thousands of people to downtown Waterbury.

"And while they're here, let's share their culture, so they're making a sand mandala here," said Murray.

The monks came to Connecticut earlier this week and spent four days working on an elaborate mandala at UConn Waterbury.

Every ring was different and detailed. It had images of religious symbols, the four elements, and four seasons. Surrounding that were symbols of Buddhism.

It's something these monks do around the country as a way to promote world peace.

"This is our 42nd mandala," Khenrap Chaeden said.

When the mandala is done, the monks destroy it by sweeping the sand away, typically into a body of water. But the sand was dispersed on the Green, where the city is kicking off all the weekend festivities.

"I think the lesson is of just letting go, and not to be attached to things, and I think it's a great teaching for Waterbury."

Waterbury's 350th anniversary celebration is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The parade and cultural fair is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.