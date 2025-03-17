New Haven

8-year-old child accidentally shot dead in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

An 8-year-old child was accidentally shot and killed in New Haven Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a home on Dewitt Street just before 11 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When they arrived, they found the 8-year-old boy lying on the kitchen floor suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The child was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, the boy was home with other family members when the shooting happened.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but police said it appears this was an accidental shooting.

“While our detectives are actively investigating the sequence of events which led to losing an 8-year-old to a shooting, what is clear is that this was a tragic, preventable, and senseless death,” Police Chief Karl Jacobson said in a statement.

Local

Connecticut 3 hours ago

Video shows rescue of man who told police stepmom held him captive for 20 years

Cheshire 3 hours ago

Cheshire's ‘rock snake' returns for another year of community engagement

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us