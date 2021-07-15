silver alert

8-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing Out of Waterbury

Waterbury Police Department

An 8-year-old girl has been reported missing out of Waterbury and is believed to be with her dad, according to police.

Authorities said Jaeda Golden is possibly with her dad in a red Toyota Sienna minivan with paper temporary tags.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She was last seen wearing a rainbow short, rainbow shirt and white slippers, officials said. Police said she is 5-foot-3 and weighs 85 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Local

Wallingford 43 mins ago

Wallingford Homeowner Comes Home to Naked Man in Their House

New London Police 45 mins ago

Police Searching For Suspects After Home Invasion in New London

A Silver Alert has been issued. Anyone with information on Golden's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-574-6911.

This article tagged under:

silver alertConnecticut State PoliceWaterburyWaterbury policemissing girl
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us