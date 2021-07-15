8-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing Out of Waterbury

An 8-year-old girl has been reported missing out of Waterbury and is believed to be with her dad, according to police.

Authorities said Jaeda Golden is possibly with her dad in a red Toyota Sienna minivan with paper temporary tags.

She was last seen wearing a rainbow short, rainbow shirt and white slippers, officials said. Police said she is 5-foot-3 and weighs 85 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A Silver Alert has been issued. Anyone with information on Golden's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-574-6911.