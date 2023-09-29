Hartford

8-year-old hospitalized after falling out of window in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

TLMD_PROMO_0402_MD_1200x675_1200541763701.jpg
NBC Connecticut

A child is recovering after falling out of a third floor window on Benton Street in Hartford on Friday.

The fire department was called to the area at about 7:40 p.m. for a reported fall. Responding crews found an 8-year-old boy that had fallen from a window.

The kid was conscious and alert with no apparent injuries. He was taken to Connecticut Children's as a precaution.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are unknown. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us