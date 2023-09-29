8-year-old hospitalized after falling out of window in Hartford

A child is recovering after falling out of a third floor window on Benton Street in Hartford on Friday.

The fire department was called to the area at about 7:40 p.m. for a reported fall. Responding crews found an 8-year-old boy that had fallen from a window.

The kid was conscious and alert with no apparent injuries. He was taken to Connecticut Children's as a precaution.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are unknown. No additional information was immediately available.