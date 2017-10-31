A husband and wife from Bristol who are both in their 80s are missing after leaving for their Florida home and Silver Alerts have been issued for them.

Police said a family member of 84-year-old Joseph Wojenski and 86-year-old Antoinette Wojenski called authorities to report that the couple left Bristol but has not arrived in Florida.

The Wojenskis were last seen just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday just over the North Carolina border, by Virginia. A North Carolina trooper saw them by a visitor's center off Interstate 95.

Antoinette Wojenski was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt. Joseph Wojenski has a tattoo on his upper left arm and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray gym pants.

They were driving a blue/green older model Chrysler Town and Country with Florida plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.



