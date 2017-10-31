80-Year-Old Couple Heading from Connecticut to Florida Reported Missing - NBC Connecticut
80-Year-Old Couple Heading from Connecticut to Florida Reported Missing

    Bristol Police

    A husband and wife from Bristol who are both in their 80s are missing after leaving for their Florida home and Silver Alerts have been issued for them. 

    Police said a family member of 84-year-old Joseph Wojenski and 86-year-old Antoinette Wojenski called authorities to report that the couple left Bristol but has not arrived in Florida. 

    The Wojenskis were last seen just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday just over the North Carolina border, by Virginia. A North Carolina trooper saw them by a visitor's center off Interstate 95.

    Antoinette Wojenski was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt. Joseph Wojenski has a tattoo on his upper left arm and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray gym pants.

    They were driving a blue/green older model Chrysler Town and Country with Florida plates.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.


