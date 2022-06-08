Cromwell

81-Year-Old Man Injured in Crash on I-91 in Cromwell

Connecticut state police
NBC Connecticut

An 81-year-old Ellington man has serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 91 South in Cromwell Tuesday afternoon.

State police said the driver was in a 2007 Toyota Camry on I-91 near exit 22S when he veered into the right shoulder and hit the guardrail just before 1 p.m. The car rolled over and went down an embankment.   

The driver sustained serious injuries and he was transported to Hartford Hospital.

State police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 860-534-1000.

This article tagged under:

Cromwellinterstate 91
