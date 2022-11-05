81-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit by Van in Ansonia, Dragged Into Derby: Police

An 81-year-old was hit by a van and dragged for several hundred feet in Ansonia Friday night, according to police.

The cargo van struck the person at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street and then dragged onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped, police said.

The accident happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the van driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The 81-year-old victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for severe injuries and is listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Ansonia police at (203) 735-1885.