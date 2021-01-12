missing person

82-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From East Lyme Found Safe

Connecticut State Police

UPDATE: Police say Williams have been found safe in another state.

Police are trying to locate an 82-year-old man missing from East Lyme.

Francis Williams, 82, was last seen Tuesday. He is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt with khaki pants and blue and white sneakers.

Local

Education 37 mins ago

Students Continue Learning Independence in COVID-19 Era

coronavirus vaccine 41 mins ago

Committee Recommends Adults 65 and Over for COVID-19 Vaccine

He may be driving a 1994 red Ford Ranger with Connecticut plates 597ZSG.

Anyone with information Williams is asked to call the East Lyme Police Department at 860-739-5900.

This article tagged under:

missing person
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us