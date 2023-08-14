Bristol

83-year-old man reported missing after leaving Bristol residential care home

An 83-year-old man is missing from an adult residential care home in Bristol and police are asking for help to find him.

Police said Stefan Spiak is overdue to return and did not tell anyone at the facility that he would be gone for an extended period of time.

Spiak is around 5 feet-8 and 140 pounds and has dark gray hair and blue eyes.

An employee saw him riding his bicycle around 4 p.m. on Friday.

He was last seen wearing a black Carhart jacket, tan pants, dark sneakers and a hat.

Spiak has traveled to New York City by public transportation in the past, police said.

