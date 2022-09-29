84-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Motorcycle in Stamford

An 84-year-old Stamford resident has died after being hit by a motorcycle Wednesday night and the motorcyclist was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, according to police.
Police responded to Courtland Avenue near Seaton Road in Stamford around 7:20 p.m. after receiving reports that a pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle and both people were injured.
According to the initial police investigation, an 84-year-old Stamford resident was walking across Courtland Avenue near Seaton Road and the 18-year-old Stamford resident driving the motorcycle was heading north on Courtland Avenue.
The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, according to police.
The pedestrian was initially transported to Stamford Hospital with critical injuries, but died from the injuries a short time later, police said.
The motorcyclist was transported to Stamford Hospital and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police are investigating the crash.
The Stamford Police Department Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad asks anyone who has additional information to call (203) 977-4712.
