84-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Motorcycle in Stamford

Stamford Police Department
An 84-year-old Stamford resident has died after being hit by a motorcycle Wednesday night and the motorcyclist was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police responded to Courtland Avenue near Seaton Road in Stamford around 7:20 p.m. after receiving reports that a pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle and both people were injured.

According to the initial police investigation, an 84-year-old Stamford resident was walking across Courtland Avenue near Seaton Road and the 18-year-old Stamford resident driving the motorcycle was heading north on Courtland Avenue.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, according to police.

The pedestrian was initially transported to Stamford Hospital with critical injuries, but died from the injuries a short time later, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Stamford Hospital and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating the crash.

The Stamford Police Department Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad asks anyone who has additional information to call (203) 977-4712.

